THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Pays Tribute To DEVIN TOWNSEND With "Vampira" Cover (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has released another cover song along with the following message:

"Me and Cody Johnstone had so much fun filming this. I know I could not stop smiling while editing the footage. Here we go guys... here's our tribute to the great Devin Townsend! Happy October!"

Psarakis recently checked in with the following:

"Aaaand it's out! Check out my cover of 'Only For The Weak' by In Flames!

I first heard this song over half of my life ago. Clayman was one of the albums that I blasted on repeat as a teenager and a big reason for me getting into death metal! Really happy to have worked with Quentin Cornet on this one. He did an excellent job on recording and mixing the entire track!

This is just the beginning of much more to come!"