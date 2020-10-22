THE AGONIST Vocalist VICKY PSARAKIS Releases A Capella Cover Of "Sally's Song" From A Nightmare Before Christmas (Video)

The Agonist vocalist Vicky Psarakis has posted a new video along with the following message:

"'Sally's Song' video is up on YouTube!

This is my first acapella cover and I'm really proud of the result! All vocals and vocal arrangement was done by me, and Cody Johnstone stepped up to mix the 74828483 tracks I sent him...

My job is done, weekend is coming. Time for me to go watch The Nightmare Before Christmas again."

Psarakis recently released a cover of the Devin Townsend Project's "Vampira":

"Me and Cody Johnstone had so much fun filming this. I know I could not stop smiling while editing the footage. Here we go guys... here's our tribute to the great Devin Townsend! Happy October!"