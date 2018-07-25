THE AGONY SCENE Release "The Ascent And Decline" Music Video

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based metallers The Agony Scene released their new album Tormentor on July 20th via Outerloop Records/Cooking Vinyl. The album can be ordered here. The band has shared the video for "The Ascent And Decline", which can be found below.

"Tormentor is a pissed off and unrelenting record that is a product of the world we live in. The lyrics address all of the subjects one should avoid at a party [like] religion, politics, and various personal demons," The Agony Scene said. "'The Ascent And Decline', lyrically, is about watching as people abandon a belief system that they built their lives and careers upon in order to catch a ride on the next train, diving headfirst into a cult of personality. [It's] effectively selling one's voice to be on the winning team."

The band is currently appearing on the annual Summer Slaughter Tour with Between The Buried And Me, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya, and more.