THE AMITY AFFLICTION Guitarist DAN BROWN Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, The Amity Affliction guitarist Dan Brown shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Watch below:

The Amity Affliction’s latest album, This Could Be Heartbreak, is available via Roadrunner Records. This Could Be Heartbreak is now available for order in a variety of limited edition physical bundles at this location and all DSPs.

Deeply personal and emotionally wrenching, This Could Be Heartbreak is The Amity Affliction’s most transformative and revealing record yet. Recorded by producer and longtime collaborator Will Putney at Melbourne’s Holes and Corners with additional drum tracking done at Sing Sing Studios, the album finds The Amity Affliction evolving their signature powerful and cathartic song craft. Both ambitious and grand, album standouts “This Could Be Heartbreak” and “All Fucked Up” are equal parts heavy and hopeful, fueled by frontman Joel Birch’s desperation which achieves extraordinary transcendence through radical honesty and absolute power.

“All Fucked Up” video: