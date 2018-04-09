THE AMITY AFFLICTION Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
Australia's The Amity Affliction made their first appearance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2017. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.
Setlist:
"I Bring The Weather With Me"
"Open Letter"
"Lost & Fading"
"Never Alone"
"Chasing Ghosts"
"The Weigh Down"
"All Fucked Up"
"Death's Hand"
"Shine On"
"Fight My Regret"
"Pittsburgh"
"Don't Lean On Me"
"This Could Be Heartbreak"