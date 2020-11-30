The Banging Presence Of Metal In The Poker Games Of Vegas

There is nothing better than the feeling of having a pair of high-value cards and then winning the poker game. The feeling of the crowd cheering and the high tempo of the heart counts to an extreme level of thrill and euphoria that’s never been experienced before. One of the most sought out forms of entertainment on earth. That’s how exhilarating the experience of poker is.

Las Vegas, described as the 'Sin City' is one of the best places to have a go at poker. Shimmering and shining casinos defined by luck is the main attraction of the city. The sound of slow whirring slot machines and the rustic rub of the cards have blended with the soul of the city.

The crowd that gathers around for the concerts also do take their turns at poker. It is a part of the experience to have a go at what the city is known for. This makes it one of the most prominent gambling destinations in the world paired with the best metal musicians.

Las Rageous

Las Rageous is a metal music festival in which exclusive bands from around the world come and perform for one of the biggest crowds. Bands from the UK, Ireland, and many other countries are a part of this hair-raising experience. A huge surge of poker enthusiasts is observed with the commencement of this event.

Psycho – Las Vegas

This event hosted in one of the biggest casinos is a hotspot for metal fans and poker players alike. The Psycho was hosted on the casino floors of Mandalay Bay. Over 35+ Bands playing their fingernails off strumming their guitars, this event is one of the most famous metal gatherings. This puts together a grand mix of music lovers and poker players who travel in from other countries.

iHeartRadio Music Festival

This music festival encompasses a huge variety of artists. Long with the artists comes a humongous fan following that follows these bands around the world. A night after the festival is usually cooled off at the poker rooms of the MGM Grand Resorts.

Las Vegas Death Festival

This event hosts one of the most brutal metal concerts ever. It consists of 2 days and has two stages. This is a phenomenon that captures a wide spectrum of fans. The surge of poker players does go up as the event progresses.

Conclusion

Poker makes Las Vegas the city it is. It makes the city a hub of gambling enthusiasts who live a life to play the game or win the game. Metal concerts are a calling for the people who want to experience both, the music and the enthrallment of placing a bet. Both of these entertain hand in hand. Poker is a culture more than a time-pass in Vegas. The process of playing a game of poker is seen as a ritual. It is so sacred and accepted that the city shines in all its glory due to the same. However, with the popularity of online poker networks like 888Poker, poker proves to thrive without Vegas and its ‘sins’.