THE BEATLES Release New "Glass Onion" Music Video Exclusively On Apple Music; Sneak Peek Streaming

As the world readies itself for the comprehensive new edition of The Beatles' 1968 studio album, The Beatles ('White Album'), the group today launches a brand new music video for the album's "Glass Onion," available now exclusively on Apple Music. Beatlemania hit Apple Music back in December of 2015 and has continued to grow with streaming audiences ever since, more than 40% in the last year alone.

A special sneak peek of The Beatles' new "Glass Onion" video can be found here.

Full of delightful surprises and featuring rare photos and footage from The Beatles' vault, the "Glass Onion" music video takes fans on a journey into the creation of the pull-out poster from the White Album. Working closely with Apple Corps Ltd., the video is produced by Richard Barnett and Layla Atkinson of Trunk Animation, and directed by Trunk's director team Alasdair+Jock, who painstakingly reconstructed and vividly animated the original poster's montage. The poster, created by White Album art director Richard Hamilton along with Paul McCartney, was built on an easel at Hamilton's north London studio, using images supplied by each of the individual Beatles.

The video presents treats along the way for fans to discover: clever animation, photo styling, and well-matched footage add movement and depth to the poster's original imagery; a little yellow submarine is revealed in Paul's bubble bath photo; Jeremy Hillary Boob, Ph.D. pops up from the Sea of Holes; an American flag pencil moves in eraser-first, representing US censorship of the poster's nude John and Yoko drawing; and much more.

Watch the brand new "Glass Onion" music video in full and catch up on all things The Beatles on Apple Music here.

For 50 years, The Beatles ('White Album') has invited its listeners to venture forth and explore the breadth and ambition of its music, delighting and inspiring each new generation in turn. On November 9th, The Beatles will release a suite of lavishly presented White Album packages (Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe). The album's 30 tracks are newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell in stereo and 5.1 surround audio, joined by 27 early acoustic demos and 50 session takes, most of which are previously unreleased in any form.