THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER And Weyerbacher Brewing Join Forces On Warborn Rye Pale Ale

Melodic death metal crew The Black Dahlia Murder have joined forces with Weyerbacher Brewing to create Warborn Rye Pale Ale - a drinkable 5% ABV rye pale ale.



"We're extremely excited to pair with Weyerbacher in the creation of Warborn Rye Pale Ale for our appearance at Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Los Angeles," The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad says.

"Named after the closing track of our third album, Nocturnal, Warborn is sure to be a bona fide hit amongst even the most discerning metalhead palette in attendance. The nostalgic Bolt Thrower-esque artwork was originally commissioned by the band in 2009 for a limited run of Warborn-themed long sleeve shirts that were sold exclusively on a European festival tour, and has triumphantly returned here almost ten years later to grace each can of this exquisite craft beer of the same name."

"The original painting was expertly handled by one John Sibbick, who constructed the iconic futuristic war scene that adorned the first edition of Warhammer 40k and subsequently Bolt Thrower's Realm Of Chaos album. Painstakingly aged to delicious perfection on white oak and seasoned in death metal glory, Warborn will emerge victorious!"

Warborn comes in at an easily-drinkable 5% ABV, so you can drink it from the time that doors open on December 1st until The Black Dahlia Murder takes the stage. Just don't spill while you rage!