THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER And WHITECHAPEL To Perform Full Albums On Co-Headlining North American Tour; FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, AVERSIONS CROWN, SHADOW OF INTENT To Support
February 28, 2018, 5 hours ago
This June/July, The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel will embark on a co-headlining North American tour, featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, and Shadow Of Intent as support. The Black Dahlia Murder will be performing their new album, Nightbringers, front to back and more on this trek, while Whitechapel will be playing their classic This Is Exile in its entirety, to celebrate the record's 10-year anniversary - making this one show not to be missed.
The Black Dahlia Murder comments: "We've known Whitechapel since their humble beginnings and seen them rise to be the important force in heavy music that they are now. It's exciting to team up with them for this co-headlining tour that's sure to decimate venues everywhere this summer! See ya soon!"
Whitechapel adds: "We are excited to be doing a co-headliner with our friends and label mates The Black Dahlia Murder. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of 'This Is Exile', we will be playing it as a whole, and Black Dahlia will be playing their new record as a whole as well. It should be a great night of metal, including the opening acts as well."
See below for all dates.
June
8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
10 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
12 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
13 - Rochester, NY - Funk N Waffles
14 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
15 - New York, NY - Stage 48
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre
17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa Theatre
20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel
22 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
29 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
July
2 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
7 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA *
* - The Black Dahlia Murder only