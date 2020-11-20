THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announces "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza" Livestream Featuring Live Performances, Special Guests & More; Video Trailer
On Friday. December 18 at 4 PM, PST / 7 PM, EST, The Black Dahlia Murder will kick off their "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza" livestream, featuring live performances, special guests and more.
Presented by Night Shift Merch, fans can purchase tickets and merch bundles here, where the stream itself will take place. There will be a 48-hour video on demand restream period for ticket holders (you MUST buy a ticket before the livestream airs to have access to the VOD restream).
Trevor Strnad (vocals) comments: "We in The Black Dahlia Murder have been hard at work assembling what will surely be the most major holiday event since Tickle Me Elmo dropped. Live music from albums new and old, skits, cartoons, Ham Sanitizer...it's all here and waiting for your eager bloodshot eyeballs to blissfully consume! Clear your calendars for Dec 18!!! You won't want to miss it!"
The Black Dahlia Murder released their new album, Verminous, in spring of this year via Metal Blade Records. The band was set to take the album on the road and announced a full European tour for January of 2021. Due to the given circumstances and the band's regret the tour has to be pushed back for a full year to 2022. Find the new dates below.
Verminous European Tour 2022 (with Rings Of Saturn, Viscera)
January
14 - Essen, Germany - Turock
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
16 - Cham, Germany - L.A.
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
20 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy - Slaughter Club
21 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
22 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
23 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
25 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
26 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
27 - Tarbes, France - La Gespe
28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
29 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
30 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
31 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2
February
1 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
2 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
3 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2
4 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
5 - Southampton, UK - The Loft
6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
8 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory
10 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal
13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
16 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan
17 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta
18 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-Kortteli
19 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper
21 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
24 - Berlin, Germany - Hole
25 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser