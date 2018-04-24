THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Premiers "Kings Of The Night World" Music Video; Everblack, Ritual, Unhallowed LP Reissues On The Way

The Black Dahlia Murder has launched a new video for "Kings Of The Night World", taken from their latest album Nightbringers. Directed by Wretched's Marshall Wieczorek, fans can view the video below:

On May 18th, The Black Dahlia Murder will release exclusive, limited LP reissues of Everblack, Ritual, and Unhallowed via Metal Blade Records. See below for an overview of all versions; pre-order your copies now at Indie Merch, EMP, or eBay.

Everblack LP re-issue

- white vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- opaque purple marble vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- grape candy purple / black split vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- violet blue/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- purple / black 'A/B side' melt vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- purple / black & white splatter vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Ritual LP re-issue

- metallic gold vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- metallic gold / translucent green split vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear w/ white & green smoky swirls vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- swamp green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- gold / black splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- transparent light-green / black & white splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- gold / silver splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- olive green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Unhallowed LP re-issue

- sea glass vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 1000 copies)

- smoke / white split vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear w/ white smoky swirls vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- silver / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- black / white & grey splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- grey/ black splattered vinyl (Ebay exclusive - limited to 120 copies)

- transparent sea-green vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear / white & turquoise splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

This spring, The Black Dahlia Murder will embark on a North American tour, featuring Homewrecker as support. Dates are listed below.

May

19 - St. Coud, MN - Red Carpet Nightclub

20 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

22 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

23 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater - Modified Ghost Fest

26 - Calgary, AB - Dicken's

27 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brien's

28 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theater

29 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

30 - Timmons, ON - The Working Class

June

1 - Traverse, MI - Ground Zero

This June/July, The Black Dahlia Murder and Whitechapel will embark on a co-headlining North American tour, featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, and Shadow Of Intent as support. The Black Dahlia Murder will be performing their new album, Nightbringers, front to back and more on this trek, while Whitechapel will be playing their classic This Is Exile in its entirety, to celebrate the record's 10-year anniversary - making this one show not to be missed.

The Black Dahlia Murder comments: "We've known Whitechapel since their humble beginnings and seen them rise to be the important force in heavy music that they are now. It's exciting to team up with them for this co-headlining tour that's sure to decimate venues everywhere this summer! See ya soon!"

Whitechapel adds: "We are excited to be doing a co-headliner with our friends and label mates The Black Dahlia Murder. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of 'This Is Exile', we will be playing it as a whole, and Black Dahlia will be playing their new record as a whole as well. It should be a great night of metal, including the opening acts as well."

See below for all dates.

June

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

10 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

12 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

13 - Rochester, NY - Funk N Waffles

14 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

15 - New York, NY - Stage 48

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero Theatre

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa Theatre

20 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel

22 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

27 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

29 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

July

2 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

7 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

10 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

14 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA *

* - The Black Dahlia Murder only