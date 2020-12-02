THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Share "Sunless Empire" Video From Upcoming Livestream Event

On Friday. December 18 at 4 PM, PST / 7 PM, EST, The Black Dahlia Murder will kick off their "Yule 'Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza" livestream, featuring live performances, special guests and more. Check out a live video for "Sunless Empire" below:

Presented by Night Shift Merch, fans can purchase tickets and merch bundles here, where the stream itself will take place. There will be a 48-hour video on demand restream period for ticket holders (you MUST buy a ticket before the livestream airs to have access to the VOD restream).

Trevor Strnad (vocals) comments: "We in The Black Dahlia Murder have been hard at work assembling what will surely be the most major holiday event since Tickle Me Elmo dropped. Live music from albums new and old, skits, cartoons, Ham Sanitizer...it's all here and waiting for your eager bloodshot eyeballs to blissfully consume! Clear your calendars for Dec 18!!! You won't want to miss it!"

The Black Dahlia Murder released their new album, Verminous, in spring of this year via Metal Blade Records. The band was set to take the album on the road and announced a full European tour for January of 2021. Due to the given circumstances and the band's regret the tour has to be pushed back for a full year to 2022. Find the new dates below.

Verminous European Tour 2022 (with Rings Of Saturn, Viscera)

January

14 - Essen, Germany - Turock

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Cham, Germany - L.A.

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

20 - Paderno Dugnano, Italy - Slaughter Club

21 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

22 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

23 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

25 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

27 - Tarbes, France - La Gespe

28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

29 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

30 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

31 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

February

1 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

2 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

3 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

5 - Southampton, UK - The Loft

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

8 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

10 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

11 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

16 - Umea, Sweden - Droskan

17 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta

18 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia-Kortteli

19 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper

21 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

22 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

24 - Berlin, Germany - Hole

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser