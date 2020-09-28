THE BLACK LOCUST PROJECT Featuring Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY Drummer Reveal Tracklist Of Forthcoming EP; Cassette Pre-Order Available

Back in 2012, former Theatre of Tragedy drummer Hein Frode Hansen launched a new band, The Black Locust Project, with Kristian Sigland (vocals, guitars, bass / ex-The Crest). The project eventually went dormant and was presumably aborted, but they have been working on new material. They recently released their debut single, "Ethereal Plague", which is now available via Spotify here. It is also available via iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Deezer.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Ethereal Plague"

"Hindenburg" (Demo 2005)

"Funeral Pyre" (Demo 2012)

"Gallows" (Demo 2012)

"Wounded Sky" (Demo 2012)

"We Remain Strangers" (Demo 2012)

A cassette version of the EP, limited to 80 copies, is available for pre-order here.

Watch the band's Facebook page here for updates.

Check out "We Remain Strangers" from 2012 below.

Photo by Erlend Sørbø