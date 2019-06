One year before Sheffield, UK-based rockers The Black Spiders split up, they played Wacken Open Air. Pro-shot video of the band's full set at the German festival in summer 2015 can be seen below.

Setlist:

"El Diablo"

"Stick It To The Man"

"What Good Is A Rock Without A Roll?"

"St. Peter"

"Balls"

"Just Like A Woman"

"Kiss Tried To Kill Me"

"Teenage Knife Gang"

"Blood Of The Kings"