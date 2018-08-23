THE BRUTALISTS Featuring L.A. GUNS, LONDON QUIREBOYS Members Streaming New Song "Form & Function"

The Brutalists are a new rock and roll group featuring founding L.A. Guns member Mick Cripps and London Quireboys founder Nigel Mogg (nephew of UFO singer Phil Mogg). The group is rounded out by guitarist/vocalist Kent Holmes, bassist Robert Cripps and vocalist/drummer Charlie Nice.

The Brutalists' music is a mix of their influences - the dirty, leering blues of pub rock and R&B, the urgency of street punk and the synthesized dance ennui of post-punk, seasoned with bits of ska and reggae. They perform regularly in downtown Los Angeles and throughout California.

The Brutalists signed to Cleopatra Records in November 2017 and will have their self-titled debut album released on August 31st. Listen to the song "Form & Function" below.

The album will be available on both CD and all streaming platforms, and in a special limited edition vinyl pressing with silk-screened jacket. Pre-order via the links below:

- CD

- Vinyl

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"I Don't Believe A Word"

"Wishing I Was Far Away"

"Form & Function"

"Meet Me Half Way"

"Jungle Nasty"

"Talk Of The Town"

"Look Whatcha Gone And Done"

"Know Your Value"

"Nutter"

"You Got It"

"Enough Of Me" (CD only)

"Drinking Alone" (CD only)

"Form & Function":

The Brutalists continue their West Coast tour dates through the summer and into the fall. A UK tour has been booked for mid-October, with five dates, all support slots, opening for the UK band The Dirty Strangers.

Tour dates:

August

25 - Gallagher’s - Huntington Beach, CA (10:30 pm)

31 - Redwood Bar - downtown LA album release gig

September

1 - Prospector - Long Beach, CA (11 pm)

7 - Maui Sugar Mill Saloon - Tarzana, CA 1(1 pm)

15 - Sans Souci - Ventura, CA (11 pm)

October

15 - Mau Mau Bar - London, UK

17 - The Facebar - Reading, UK

18 - Bedford Esquires - Bedford, UK

19 - The Troubadour - London, UK

20 - Lounge 666 - London, UK