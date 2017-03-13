THE CHARM THE FURY Discuss Shoot For “Echoes” Music Video - “I Was Tied Up With Duct Tape Around My Wrists,” Says CAROLINE WESTENDORP

Amsterdam based metal band, The Charm The Fury, will release their sophomore album, The Sick, Dumb & Happy, on March 17th via Nuclear Blast (worldwide) and Arising Empire (Europe). In the video below, the band discuss the shoot for their “Echoes” music video. The official clip can also be seen.

Pre-order your copy of The Sick, Dumb & Happy here. Pre-order your copy of the album on either iTunes or Amazon and receive a download for "Down On The Ropes" instantly.

The album was recorded at Wisseloord, ICP Belgium. The mixing was completed by Josh Wilbur (Megadeth, Lamb Of God) with additional mixing by Stefan Glaumann (Within Temptation, Paradise Lost). Ted Jensen (Machine Head, Death Angel) of Sterling Sound in New York City and Brian 'Big Bass' Gardner (David Bowie, Gemini Syndrome) handled the mastering of The Sick, Dumb & Happy..

Tracklisting:

“Down On The Ropes”

“Echoes”

“Weaponized”

“No End In Sight”

“Blood And Salt”

“Corner Office Maniacs”

“The Future Need Us Not”

“Silent War”

“The Hell In Me”

“Songs Of Obscenity”

“Break And Dominate”

“Down On The Ropes” video:

“Down On The Ropes” vide behind the scenes:

Trailers:

Lineup:

Caroline Westendorp - Vocals

Mathijs Tieken - Drums

Rolf Perdok - Guitars

Martijn Slegtenhorst - Guitars

Lucas Arnoldussen - Bass