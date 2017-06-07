THE CHARM THE FURY Post Full Set From Pinkpop 2017
Amsterdam based metal band The Charm The Fury have released the full set of their show at this year's Pinkpop in Landgraaf, Netherlands. The biggest national music station, 3voor12, voted their show as the #3 performance of the weekend. Watch the whole show below:
Summer tour:
June
9 – Paris, France – Download Paris
11 – Donington Park – Download Festival
13 – Brussels, Belgium – AB
18 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
21 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013
22 – Madrid, Spain – Download Madrid
24 – Jsselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air
July
8 – Andijk, Netherlands – Dijkpop Festival
13 – Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock
15 – Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands – Zwarte Cross
22 – Dresden, Germany – Woodstage
29 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock Festival
August
4 – Lissabon, Portugal – Vagos Open Air
11 – Leeuwarden, Netharlands – Into The Grave Festival
13 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival
18 – Lierop, Netherlands – Nirwana Tuinfeest
19 – Germany – Summerbreeze Festival
25 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival
Amaranthe and Eluveitie will hit the road in Europe this winter for a co-headlining tour. The Charm The Fury are on the bill as support.
Tour dates:
October
25 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
28 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe
29 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
30 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
November
2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
3 - London, UK - Assembly Rooms
4 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
8 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
9 - München, Germany - Backstage
10 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
12 - Bochum, Germany – Zeche