THE CHARM THE FURY Post Full Set From Pinkpop 2017

Amsterdam based metal band The Charm The Fury have released the full set of their show at this year's Pinkpop in Landgraaf, Netherlands. The biggest national music station, 3voor12, voted their show as the #3 performance of the weekend. Watch the whole show below:

Summer tour:

June

9 – Paris, France – Download Paris

11 – Donington Park – Download Festival

13 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

18 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

21 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

22 – Madrid, Spain – Download Madrid

24 – Jsselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air

July

8 – Andijk, Netherlands – Dijkpop Festival

13 – Vizovice, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock

15 – Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands – Zwarte Cross

22 – Dresden, Germany – Woodstage

29 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock Festival

August

4 – Lissabon, Portugal – Vagos Open Air

11 – Leeuwarden, Netharlands – Into The Grave Festival

13 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

18 – Lierop, Netherlands – Nirwana Tuinfeest

19 – Germany – Summerbreeze Festival

25 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

Amaranthe and Eluveitie will hit the road in Europe this winter for a co-headlining tour. The Charm The Fury are on the bill as support.

Tour dates:

October

25 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

28 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

29 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

30 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

November

2 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

3 - London, UK - Assembly Rooms

4 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

8 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

9 - München, Germany - Backstage

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

12 - Bochum, Germany – Zeche