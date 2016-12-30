THE COMPULSIONS Frontman ROB CARLYLE Fires GUNS N’ ROSES Members FRANK FERRER, RICHARD FORTUS, Hires BUMBLEFOOT

In a brand new interview with Mark Strigl for the Talking Metal podcast, The Compulsions frontman Rob Carlyle spoke publicly for the first time about dismissing drummer Frank Ferrer and guitarist Richard Fortus, both of Guns N' Roses, and enlisting former Guns N' Roses axeman, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, to record upcoming Compulsions material.

On his decision to recruit Bumblefoot, Carlyle said: “I was looking around for another guitar player and I was like, ‘you know what? Who’s somebody that’s super badass? Number 1. You know, the music always comes first. [And] what’s a name that would raise eyebrows?’ And Bumblefoot definitely fits that bill.”

When describing what it’s like to work with Bumblefoot, Carlyle stated: “He’s a perfect gentleman, sick player and it’s been working out great.”

On his reasons for dismissing Ferrer and Fortus, Carlyle explained: “What was a little tough was some of the attitudes and behaviours behind the scenes were pretty fucking harsh sometimes and after a while they just became more trouble than they were worth. There’s really no other way for me to put it… and it’s a shame because the music [we made together] is great.”

When comparing Ferrer’s and Fortus’ work in other bands to their work with The Compulsions, Carlyle said: “I pretty much know most of their musical history, their careers, what they’ve done and I don’t think they hold a candle to what we’ve done and I think [The Compulsions] was just kind of squandered.”

He also added: “But I’m moving forward. I have a whole new lineup of guys that I’m working on pulling together and hopefully the guys that are on the majority of this new album, I can continue working with in the future.”

The Compulsions’ sophomore album, 2015’s Dirty Fun, boasted the talents of Carlyle, Ferrer, Fortus and bassist Sami Yaffa (ex-Hanoi Rocks, ex-New York Dolls).

Both the Dirty Fun album and subsequent record release shows in New York City and West Hollywood garnered rave reviews from the music press.

For over a decade, The Compulsions have drawn extremely favourable comparisons to legendary artists such as AC/DC, Aerosmith, Faces, New York Dolls, The Rolling Stones and more.

You can listen to Carlyle’s interview at this location (beginning at around the 21:10 mark).

(Photo - Delissa Santos)