THE COMPULSIONS Release Ferocious Album Feat. DAVID BOWIE, GUNS N’ ROSES, NEW YORK DOLLS Sidemen

The Compulsions' long awaited third album, Ferocious, is finally available today at Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and other online music outlets.

On Ferocious, Compulsions frontman, Rob Carlyle, drafted the very best New York-area musicians he could find, including world-renowned guitarists, Earl Slick and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, best known for their work with David Bowie and Guns N’ Roses, respectively; along with former Raging Slab bassist, Alec Morton; former New York Dolls drummer, Brian Delaney; and current Guns N' Roses drummer, Frank Ferrer.

Additional personnel on Ferocious includes saxophonist, Craig Dreyer, who has worked with Warren Haynes and Keith Richards; and backing singer, Nicki Richards, whose resume includes Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Madonna and many others.

Ferocious tracklisting:

"Born On A Landfill"

"Band Of Thieves"

"Addicted"

"Dead Flowers"

"Dirtbag Blues"

"Funk #666"

"Killer In The Woodshed"

"Dust N' Bones"

"Ferocious"

"Man With No Name"