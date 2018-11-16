THE COMPULSIONS Releases Album Teaser Featuring ROLLING STONES Cover, GUNS N' ROSES Alumni

From camping out in the recording studio with an army of killer New York musicians to racing around England and Germany on a co-headlining tour with Crybabys frontman, Darrell Bath (Dogs D’Amour, Ian Hunter, UK Subs), 2018 has been a busy year for Compulsions leader, Rob Carlyle.

“I had a blast on the road with Darrell,” says Rob. “It’s rare for me to have that much in common with another musician. But musically speaking, we were two peas in a pod. Anyone who brings Now Look by Ron Wood on tour is all right by me! And after one of the German shows, I’m told someone on Facebook called us ‘The Two Greatest Rockers from Each Side of the Pond.’ So, I guess we did all right (laughs).”

But now that he’s back home, Carlyle’s been back in his second home: the recording studio. The New York-born front man has been putting the final touches on Ferocious, the follow-up to his band’s sophomore effort, Dirty Fun (2015).

“The recording process has taken longer than I expected but then again, we had about 30 tracks in the works,” explains Rob. “And it wasn’t until recently that we narrowed them down to the ten songs that’ll be on (Ferocious). But on the flip side, with the other 20 or so tracks already in progress, we have a great head start on the next couple of albums.”

As he continues to tinker with producer Ken Rich at Grand Street Recording, Rob springs a Ferocious teaser video on the unsuspecting public.

In this video, Rob and a seemingly heavily sedated nurse are sprawled out on a dirty basement floor while Rob strums his battered Telecaster. The music features The Compulsions tearing through The Rolling Stones’ country-inspired classic, “Dead Flowers”.

The “Flowers” recording lineup consists of two Guns N’ Roses alumni, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal on guitar, and Frank Ferrer on drums, along with Carlyle and Morton in their respective roles – not to mention gospel-tinged backing vocals by Nicki Richards (borrowed from Madonna and Mariah Carey) and boozy barroom piano by Andrew Sherman.

An official release date for Ferocious has yet to be announced, however Rob offered this: “I thought we’d release (Ferocious) in 2018, but between working on almost 30 tracks and the tour dates that popped up unexpectedly, we’re gonna now shoot for 2019. In the meantime, I hope everyone gets a kick outta this little clip. And please keep spinning The Compulsions real loud and please keep telling all your friends about the band. Rock ‘n’ roll needs your love… every little bit counts! God bless!”



