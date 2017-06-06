THE COMPULSIONS Reveal Artwork, Title, Cover Songs For Upcoming Third Album

The Compulsions have teased the cover art, title and other details regarding the New York group’s upcoming third album.

The album, titled Ferocious, features Compulsions main man, Rob Carlyle, on vocal and guitar, along with guitarists Hugh Pool (New York Blues Hall Of Fame) and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Art Of Anarchy, ex-Guns N’ Roses), bassist Alec Morton (ex-Raging Slab) and drummers Brian Delaney (ex-New York Dolls) and Frank Ferrer (Guns N’ Roses), plus other invited guests.

Tracks slated for inclusion on Ferocious include brand new Carlyle-penned originals “Band Of Thieves”, “Killer In The Woodshed”, “Shoot Your Way To Freedom”, and title track, “Ferocious”, not to mention covers of “Dead Flowers” and “Dust N’ Bones,” which were originally written and recorded by The Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses, respectively. The idea of covering “Dust N’ Bones” was suggested by a Compulsions fan during a 2016 contest on the band’s Facebook page. Rob had this to say about the forthcoming release:

“This is another super badass record by me, Ken Rich (producer) and the guys. We’ve got everything on here from straight-up, bone-shakin’ rock ’n’ roll to post-apocalyptic-sounding tracks inspired by the flame-throwing guitar player in Mad Max: Fury Road. The musicianship is more brutal than ever, and this time around there are a lot of lyrics about death and destruction. So this is definitely the most sick and twisted Compulsions album so far.”

An official release date for the new album has yet to be announced, however T-shirts, buttons, drinkware and other merchandise featuring the new Ferocious album art is on sale now in The Compulsions online shop.