THE CONVALESCENCE Issue “The Return” Single Featuring CRYPTOPSY’s MATT MCGACHY

Toledo-based, Symphonic Deathcore masters, The Convalescence are proud to unleash “The Return” (feat. Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy), from the upcoming full-length, Monument Of Misery out June 28th on LEGEND Recordings. "We are very proud of this new album,” says vocalist Keith Wampler. “We believe it's the best we've ever done by far and having Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy joining us on vocals for a verse just makes it that much better. We have a lot more new music and a lot more tour dates coming soon so stay tuned!" Stream the single through various outlets here.

Consisting of Wampler, Guitarist Zac Lunsford, Guitarist Toby Wright, Bassist Ron Buckley, Drummer Charles Webber, and Keyboardist Katie McCrimmon. The Convalescence has spent the last several years touring nearly non-stop and earning a rapidly growing worldwide fan base. The band has toured with Goatwhore, Testament, Sepultura, Cryptopsy, Ill Nino among many others.

Tour dates:

April

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

11 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's

12 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's

13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

14 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill

15 - Metarie, LA - The Twist Of Lime

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

17 - Nashville, TN - The End

18 - Bedford, IN - Eagle's Club

19 - Lakewood, OH - Spring Bash N Thrash Festival

20 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps

21 - Rochester, NY - California Brew Haus

22 - Providence, RI - The Alchemy

23 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

24 - Greencastle, PA - Breathing Room

25 - Battle Creek, MI - Dead Fest

26 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Deathfest