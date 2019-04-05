THE CONVALESCENCE Issue “The Return” Single Featuring CRYPTOPSY’s MATT MCGACHY
April 5, 2019, an hour ago
Toledo-based, Symphonic Deathcore masters, The Convalescence are proud to unleash “The Return” (feat. Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy), from the upcoming full-length, Monument Of Misery out June 28th on LEGEND Recordings. "We are very proud of this new album,” says vocalist Keith Wampler. “We believe it's the best we've ever done by far and having Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy joining us on vocals for a verse just makes it that much better. We have a lot more new music and a lot more tour dates coming soon so stay tuned!" Stream the single through various outlets here.
Consisting of Wampler, Guitarist Zac Lunsford, Guitarist Toby Wright, Bassist Ron Buckley, Drummer Charles Webber, and Keyboardist Katie McCrimmon. The Convalescence has spent the last several years touring nearly non-stop and earning a rapidly growing worldwide fan base. The band has toured with Goatwhore, Testament, Sepultura, Cryptopsy, Ill Nino among many others.
Tour dates:
April
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club
11 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's
12 - Arlington, TX - Diamond Jim's
13 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
14 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill
15 - Metarie, LA - The Twist Of Lime
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
17 - Nashville, TN - The End
18 - Bedford, IN - Eagle's Club
19 - Lakewood, OH - Spring Bash N Thrash Festival
20 - Tonawanda, NY - Stamps
21 - Rochester, NY - California Brew Haus
22 - Providence, RI - The Alchemy
23 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
24 - Greencastle, PA - Breathing Room
25 - Battle Creek, MI - Dead Fest
26 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
27 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Deathfest