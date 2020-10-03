THE CROWN - Recording Of The New Album Underway, Band Shares Studio Videos
October 3, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Swedish death metal outfit The Crown has entered Studio Fredman in Gothenburg to record their as yet untitled eighth album, which will be the follow-up to Cobra Speed Venom from 2018. Behind the scenes videos from the first couple of days have surfaced online.
Day One:
Day Two:
The Crown 2020 lineup:
Johan Lindstrand - vocals
Marko Tervonen - guitar
Robin Sörqvist - guitar
Magnus Olsfelt - bass
Henrik Axelsson - drums