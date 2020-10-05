THE CROWN Release More Studio Footage From New Album Recordings; Video
October 5, 2020, an hour ago
Swedish death metal outfit, The Crown, recently entered Studio Fredman in Gothenburg to record their as-yet-untitled eighth album, which will be the follow-up to Cobra Speed Venom from 2018. The band has now released studio video for Days Three - Five. Watch all available footage below:
Day One:
Day Two:
Days Three - Five:
The Crown 2020 lineup:
Johan Lindstrand - vocals
Marko Tervonen - guitar
Robin Sörqvist - guitar
Magnus Olsfelt - bass
Henrik Axelsson - drums