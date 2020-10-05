THE CROWN Release More Studio Footage From New Album Recordings; Video

Swedish death metal outfit, The Crown, recently entered Studio Fredman in Gothenburg to record their as-yet-untitled eighth album, which will be the follow-up to Cobra Speed Venom from 2018. The band has now released studio video for Days Three - Five. Watch all available footage below:

Day One:

Day Two:

Days Three - Five:

The Crown 2020 lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - vocals

Marko Tervonen - guitar

Robin Sörqvist - guitar

Magnus Olsfelt - bass

Henrik Axelsson - drums