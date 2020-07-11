THE CROWN Share "Cuts And Pieces" Of New Songs In Rehearsal Room Video

"Rehearsals of the new album are going great," says Swedish death metal outfit The Crown. "We begin to feel warm and ready for the studio. A lot of kickass tracks has been written and we can't wait to share the next chapter of The Crown with you all. Here's some cuts and pieces from yesterday. Cheers!"

The Crown is scheduled to enter Studio Fredman in October to record their as yet untitled eighth album.

In other news, guitarist Marko Tervonen says, "Four weeks of corona-vacation coming up! Me and Mateo were thinking of recording an EP of cover songs. Daddy on guitars and Mateo handling the drums + vokills. Driller Killer - 'Scream Suffer Die' has to be one of the tracks though, here’s our first attempt. Let us know your song suggestions."