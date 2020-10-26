THE CULT OF DESTINY Feat. Members Of THE CARBURETORS, CHROME DIVISION Reveal Album Details, Video Teaser

Norwegian old school heavy metallers, The Cult Of Destiny, featuring members of The Carburetors and Chrome Division, have announced the release of their self-titled debut album on November 27th, via The Cult Of Destiny Records. A video teaser can be viewed below.

Singer Eddie Guz says: "We always wanted to do an old school heavy metal project but couldn’t find the right guys or time for it. The Cult Of Destiny will be this band. It will be filled with old school riffing and singalong choruses, and of course a lot of theater in the presentation. If you are into that old school heavy metal sound, I don’t think you will be disappointed. There will of course be some modern elements too. In this project there will be no strict rules or wrongs, as long as it's fun and has that heav -metal feeling to it, I’m okay with it. We hope you will join us in this adventure, but most importantly let’s have some fun and play some heavy metal."

The Cult Of Destiny artwork and tracklisting:

"So It Begins"

"The Armageddon Is Here"

"Suman The Council"

"Into The Armageddon"

"Coming From The North"

"Brother"

"The Cult Of Destiny"

"Stand With Me"

"Set The Demon Free"

"Welcome To The End"

"Exit Armageddon"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" (Bonus - KISS Cover)

The album was recorded by Arslan Qureshi and Jørgen Henriksen at Laidback Studios. Mixed and mastered by Robert Hauge at Badabing Studio.

The Cult Of Destiny is:

Eddie Guz - Vocals (The Carburetors, Chrome Division)

Chris Marchand - Guitars (The Carburetors, Shot At Dawn)

Mr. Damage Karlsen - Guitars (Chrome Division, Breed)

Mads Mowinkel - Bass (Chrome Division, Breed)

Jon Erik Bokn - Drums (Chrome Division, Breed)

For further details, visit The Cult Of Destiny on Facebook.



