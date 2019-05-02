THE DAMNED THINGS Featuring ANTHRAX, EVERY TIME I DIE, ALKALINE TRIO, FALL OUT BOY Discuss What Fans Can Expect From High Times Album; Video

Celebrated purveyors of heavy rock, The Damned Things, released their new album, High Crimes, on April 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. In the video below, Joe Trohman shares what fans can expect from the new album:

High Crimes was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Amon Amarth) and is the follow up to 2010’s hugely successful debut album, Ironiclast. Order High Crimes in both digital and physical formats from this location.

"Cells"

"Something Good"

"Invincible"

"Omen"

"Carry A Brick"

"Storm Catcher"

"Young Hearts"

"Keep Crawling"

"Let Me Be (Your Girl)"

"The Fire Is Cold"

"Omen" lyric video:

"Something Good" lyric video:

“Cells” video:

The Damned Things kicked off a month long headlining US tour last night with an intimate and undoubtedly unruly show at The Whisky in Los Angeles. The trek will wrap in San Diego on May 25th. Tickets are onsale and going fast at TheDamnedThings.com.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

6 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex

10 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

11 - Rockingham, NC - Epicenter Fest

12 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection

16 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

17 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

18 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

24 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace (KUPD Concert Series)

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

The Damned Things lineup:

Keith Buckley - vocals

Scott Ian - guitar

Joe Trohman - guitar

Dan Andriano - bass

Andy Hurley - drums