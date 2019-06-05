THE DEAD DAISIES Bassist MARCO MENDOZA To Release "Leah" Music Video; Teaser Streaming

Marco Mendoza will release a music video for his song "Leah" on June 14. Watch a teaser below:

"Leah" is featured on Mendoza's new solo album, Viva La Rock, released back in March. The album is big, bad and beautiful. It reflects the larger than life personality of its creator, both on and off stage.

The Los Angeles native who has a proud Spanish/Mexican heritage is usually found holding down the bass rock foundation with artists like Neal Schon (Journey), Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Ted Nugent and can currently be found with new classic rock champions The Dead Daisies.

Tracklisting:

"Viva La Rock"

"Sue Is On The Run"

"Rocketman"

"Sweetest Emotions"

"Chinatown"

"Burned"

"Love 2 U"

"Leah"

"Hey Baby"

"Let It Flow"

"Sweetest Emotions" lyric video:

"Viva La Rock" video:

(Photo - Fittipaldi Irene, BleuCottonPhotography.com)