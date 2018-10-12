THE DEAD DAISIES - "Can't Take It With You" Single Lands On Radio Playlists Worldwide

The Dead Daisies' fourth single from their latest album Burn It Down is being released today, October 12th. “Can’t Take It With You” is a crusher of a tune that sets the tone for the final leg of their 2018 World Tour which will take them on six weeks of headline shows and Festivals throughout the UK and Europe.

UK’s Premier Rock Radio Station Planet Rock immediately added the track to their A playlist which is an incredible feat as now all four singles from this album have followed the same path.

Guitarist Doug Aldrich muses: “The song is about excess!! Sometimes enough is not enough. Live each day to the fullest and enjoy life as you can’t take it with you!! Influences are songs like 'Whole Lotta Love' by Zep and 'Iron Man' from Sabbath but on steroids. You don’t directly hear those songs but there are similar movements. Your influences come out as you’re writing!”

Drummer Deen Castronovo adds: “This is the first song I tracked as a Daisy! The song is kind of a tongue in cheek look at rich rock stars/actors and the excess that was present in the late 70s and all through the 80s!”

On the touring front, the band join their good friends KISS on KISS Kruise VIII departing Miami on Halloween after which they head to the UK for an extensive series of O2 Academy shows and various festivals. A run of headline dates throughout the EU follows with the grand finale in Frankfurt on December 16th, a place where the band performed a celebrated multi-night stand headlining the Agora Stage at the famed Musikmesse in 2016.

At every headline show, the band will perform a special “Daisyland” Acoustic Set / Meet & Greet for the first 50 people in the queue one hour before doors, so be sure to get there early!!! As if that wasn’t enough, The Daisies will play a special 120-minute set - so make sure you kick off your winter boots and come along for a huge night of ROCK!

