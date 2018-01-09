THE DEAD DAISIES / Ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer JOHN CORABI's Live '94: One Night In Nashville Due In February

Famed vocalist of The Dead Daisies, John Corabi, is set to release his first-ever solo live album, Live '94: One Night In Nashville. Corabi performs the classic self-titled 1994 Mötley Crüe album that he sang on after longtime Crüe vocalist Vince Neil stepped away from the role in 1992.

“I love the way this record came out. I wanted something pure, and I think we’ve got it here!,” exclaims Corabi.

Recorded live on October 27th, 2015 during a stop on his Motley '94 tour, Live '94: One Night In Nashville documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the Quaternary EP.

The Live '94: One Night In Nashville band is comprised of John Corabi (guitar, vocals), Jeremy Asbrock (guitar, vocals), Phil Shouse (guitar, vocals), Tommy Daley (guitar) and Ian Corabi (drums, percussions). The album was recorded live from The Basement in Nashville and contains no overdubs or backing tracks.

The recording even includes two tracks of Corabi addressing the crowd about his time in Mötley Crüe .“I have to congratulate the guys in my band for helping me do a live album with no backing tracks or extras!!! It’s how it should’ve sounded live!!!,” Corabi adds.

Official release date for Live '94: One Night In Nashville is Friday, February 16th. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Power To The Music"

"Uncle Jack"

"Hooligan's Holiday"

"Misunderstood"

"Loveshine"

"Poison Apples"

John Joins The Band *

"Hammered"

"Til Death Do Us Part"

"Welcome To The Numb"

"Smoke The Sky"

Here Is The Band *

"Droppin' Like Flies"

"Driftaway"

"10,000 Miles Away"

* - John speaks to the audience