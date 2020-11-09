THE DEAD DAISIES Guitarist DAVID LOWY Focuses On AC/DC In New Episode Of "Behind The Riff"; Video

November 9, 2020, 29 minutes ago

The Dead Daisies have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"In our third instalment of Behind The Riff with David Lowy, he looks at a band that were one of his biggest influences growing up and come from his native Australia, AC/DC. Playing parts of some of the all time classics like ‘Highway To Hell’, David talks about the way the guitars are played using certain combinations of notes to give the band their own signature sound that can be heard in the likes of ‘Back In Black’ and ‘Long Way To the Top’."



