THE DEAD DAISIES Issue 2017 In The Studio Recap Video

"Two months of rock 'n' roll madness and good times in Nashville," proclaims The Dead Daisies. "Check out this killer recap video we put together covering our time in the studio making the new album; your new favorite record! We can’t wait to finally unleash our baby upon the world in 2018. Rock on!"

The Dead Daisies will hit the road again for a massive world tour in 2018. First dates can be found below. More to come.

"We are so excited to announce the first part of our World Tour for 2018! It is about time the old rock spirit is resurrected before you guys thought we were dead and gone! Having been in the studio for a few months it certainly feels great to rise up and get ready to do what we do best! We really cannot wait to burn it down with you guys and get the spirit of rock to set us free! Even though the ultimate judgment day does not come until you, our fans have heard the record, we can already tell you that these tunes will not leave you alone! And we can finally stop bitching about not having any new songs to play! :) If it was up to us, we would start tomorrow, but come April, Revolution is here!! We love you guys!" - The Dead Daisies

Check out a video message from the band:

For fans in the rest of the world, the band will announce many more tour dates for Japan, South America, US, Canada as well as European Festivals very soon. All ticket links will be available here.

Tour dates:

April (with special guests The Treatment and The Amorettes)

8 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

9 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2

10 - London, UK - Koko

12 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

13 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

14 - Bristol, UK - Academy

April (with special guests The New Roses)

16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

17 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

18 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

20 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

21 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

25 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

29 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

May (with special guests The New Roses)

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Thanks Jimi Festival

3 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

4 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

5 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

6 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

9 - Trezzo (Milan), Italy - Live Club

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 - Madrid, Spain - Mon