THE DEAD DAISIES Issue New Video - In The Studio Part 2

"The recording experience at La Fabrique was magical and presented many solutions to many challenges," says The Dead Daisies. "Deen (Castronovo, drummer) and producer Ben tried seven different rooms to find the sweet spot that would allow the perfect dynamics for the thunderous drums that appear on the new album."

Check out In The Studio Part 1:

Rock ’n’ Roll is a trip, not a destination… we all know how the saying goes! To that end, 2020 will see The Dead Daisies continue their journey with new music, performances and adventures.

The Dead Daisies have gone from strength to strength since the release of their self-titled album in 2013. They have released four studio, one live and one covers album to a growing army of fans worldwide and are praised by the global media in an era where rock has been declared dead time and time again.

The current incarnation of The Dead Daisies features guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English), bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

Four previously released videos, also showcasing work on the upcoming, as yet untitled album can be seen below.

The Dead Daisies have released a new song, "Righteous Days", which can be heard on the band's official website, and via the video below:

Addressing the lineup change, The Dead Daisies issued the following statement: "The Dead Daisies are a musical collective, whose members come together through a common love for great rock music. It’s a living, breathing, musical organism with the credo, 'Rock is indeed alive & well!'

From the band’s inception, the idea was for members to bring their own ideas to the table but also have the flexibility to come and go when working on their other projects. Both John Corabi and Marco Mendoza are, and always will be, a part of The Dead Daisies musical family, but at this point in time they have decided to do some work on their own solo projects.

With the addition of Glenn Hughes, The Daisies supercharge their front line through his rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. As all fans know, the man is a true original and member of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. One might say: 'They don't build rockers like him anymore.'

Followers can expect more high-voltage rock songs, indomitable grooves and spell-binding lyrics, all the ingredients that have made this music so timeless, out-living trends of the modern day. The sound of The Dead Daisies is firmly rooted in the hard rock way of life we all love, but they are constantly evolving and bringing new dynamics to a classic style."