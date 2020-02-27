THE DEAD DAISIES Issue New Video - In The Studio Part 3

"As we continue our series of films captured while the band were in La Fabrique Studios in the South of France, Doug Aldrich talks us through the construction of the rhythm guitars put down by both himself and David Lowy, and how they capture that Daisies sound using various guitars and amplifiers," says The Dead Daisies.

Check out In The Studio Parts 1 and 2:

Rock’n’ roll is a trip, not a destination… we all know how the saying goes! To that end, 2020 will see The Dead Daisies continue on their journey with new music, performances and adventures.

The band’s 2020 Global Tour will kick off in style with a massive European Summer jaunt - the first string of dates being a combination of arena and amphitheatre shows with both Judas Priest and Foreigner, performing at some of the most famous and coveted festivals such as Graspop Belgium and Hellfest France as well as an exciting array of headline performances... kicking it off with a small, sweaty club in Essen, Germany, taking it back to basics for an essential dose of undiluted rock for the first-ever show with this new lineup.

The Daisies have rung in this next chapter welcoming new member Glenn Hughes to the band (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion). Glenn has taken over lead vocals and bass guitar, joining guitarists Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake and Dio), David Lowy (Mink and Red Phoenix) and drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English and Hardline).

With Glenn's addition, the Daisies have supercharged their front line through his rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. As all fans know, the man is a true original, inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with a rich history of music that features some of rock’s absolute heavy weights.

“I love performing live, the moment is NOW. I’m really looking forward to going out on tour with the Daisies and playing as many stages across the planet as possible. Writing and recording the new album was euphoric and I can’t wait for you all to hear this Epic. Peace and Love see you soon GH”. - Glenn Hughes

The upcoming, yet-untitled album, recorded by producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the South of France is slated for a late-May release to coincide with the tour.

The Dead Daisies are pushing forward with relentless abandon, giving energy and taking chances to ensure that every person who experiences them has no doubt that rock is Indeed alive & well and here to stay.

Tour dates:

May

29 - Turock - Essen Germany

June

1 - Song Festival Ground - Tallinn, Estonia (with Judas Priest)

3 - Yubileyny Hall - St Petersburg, Russia (with Judas Priest)

5 - Megasport Arena - Moscow, Russia (with Judas Priest)

9 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

10 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

12 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

13 - Freilichtbuhne Killesberg - Stuttgart, Germany (with Foreigner)

16 - Spodek - Katowice, Poland (with Foreigner)

18 - Rock The Ring Festival - Hinwil, Switzerland

20 - Hellfest Festival - Clisson, France

21 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, Belgium

23 - Stadtpark - Vienna, Austria (with Foreigner)

24 - Arena - Oberhausen, Germany (with Judas Priest)

27 - Rock The Night Festival - Madrid, Spain

30 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

July

1 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

3 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

4 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

7 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

8 - Live Club - Milan, Italy

10 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

11 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

13 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary (with Judas Priest)

14 - Arena Stozice - Ljubljana, Slovenia (with Judas Priest)

17 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall - Athens, Greece (with Judas Priest)

19 - Midalidare Estates - Sofia, Bulgaria (with Judas Priest)

21 - Arenele Romaine - Bucharest, Romania (with Judas Priest)