THE DEAD DAISIES Launch Limited Edition Cabernet Sauvignon Wine

It's go time! The first wine of #TheDeadRed Limited Edition Collection Series from The Dead Daisies is ready for pre-order.

This 100% Cabernet Sauvignon was crafted from Napa, Sonoma, Lake County and Lodi, California. Each lot spent 20 months in French Oak before being blended by an award winning metalhead winemaker and The Dead Daisies.

It's now ready to be yours. Pre-order now by visiting thedeadred.com. It won't last...

After wrapping up writing sessions in New York City, The Dead Daisies are now back in Nashville, deeply entrenched in the recording of their upcoming album, with good buddy and producer legend Marti Frederiksen at the helm. Good times and killer tunes guaranteed! Wait till you hear this - it'll be a bone-shaker!

Thus far, four behind the scenes videos have been released: