THE DEAD DAISIES Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
April 12, 2018, 5 minutes ago
The Dead Daisies performed inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be seen below.
Setlist:
"Midnight Moses"
"Evil"
"Make Some Noise"
"Fortunate Son"
"Lock 'N' Load"
"Long Way To Go"
"With You And I"
"Mainline"
"Helter Skelter"
The Dead Daisies released their new album Burn It Down on April 6th via Spitfire Music / SPV.
Burn It Down tracklisting:
"Resurrected"
"Rise Up"
"Burn It Down"
"Judgement Day"
"What Goes Around"
"Bitch"
"Set Me Free"
"Dead And Gone"
"Can’t Take It With You"
"Leave Me Alone"
“Rise Up” visualizer:
"Resurrected":
Tour dates:
April (with special guests The Treatment* and The Amorettes)
12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK
13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK*
14 - Academy - Bristol, UK*
April (with special guests The New Roses)
16 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
17 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
18 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany
20 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden
21 - Parktreateret - Oslo, Norway
22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany
26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary
29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
May
1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland
3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany
4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Live Club - Trezo (Milan), Italy
11 - Zentral - Pamplona, Spain
12 - Mon - Madrid, Spain