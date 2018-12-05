THE DEAD DAISIES On 2019 Hiatus - "It Could Be Three Months, It Could Be Six Months... But We Will Be Working At Some Point," Says DOUG ALDRICH (Video)

Ahead of their headline performance at Planet Rockstock 2018, Doug Aldrich and John Corabi from The Dead Daisies spoke to Planet Rock's Wyatt backstage. Watch below:

The Dead Daisies' remaining 2018 tour dates are listed below:

December

5 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

7 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

8 - Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon

10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

11 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 - Graz, Austria - PPC

15 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall

16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

None