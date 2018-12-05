THE DEAD DAISIES On 2019 Hiatus - "It Could Be Three Months, It Could Be Six Months... But We Will Be Working At Some Point," Says DOUG ALDRICH (Video)
December 5, 2018, 2 hours ago
Ahead of their headline performance at Planet Rockstock 2018, Doug Aldrich and John Corabi from The Dead Daisies spoke to Planet Rock's Wyatt backstage. Watch below:
The Dead Daisies' remaining 2018 tour dates are listed below:
December
5 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
7 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
8 - Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon
10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
11 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 - Graz, Austria - PPC
15 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall
16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
