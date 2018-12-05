THE DEAD DAISIES On 2019 Hiatus - "It Could Be Three Months, It Could Be Six Months... But We Will Be Working At Some Point," Says DOUG ALDRICH (Video)

December 5, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock the dead daisies doug aldrich

THE DEAD DAISIES On 2019 Hiatus - "It Could Be Three Months, It Could Be Six Months... But We Will Be Working At Some Point," Says DOUG ALDRICH (Video)

Ahead of their headline performance at Planet Rockstock 2018, Doug Aldrich and John Corabi from The Dead Daisies spoke to Planet Rock's Wyatt backstage. Watch below:

The Dead Daisies' remaining 2018 tour dates are listed below:

December
5 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
7 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin
8 - Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon
10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club
11 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
13 - Graz, Austria - PPC
15 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall
16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp


None

Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

OMINOUS ECLIPSE Premieres "Breaking The Chains"

OMINOUS ECLIPSE Premieres "Breaking The Chains"

Latest Reviews