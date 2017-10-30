THE DEAD DAISIES Release Animated Video For "She Always Gets Her Way (All The Same)"

The Dead Daisies found inspiration in the excess of their rock 'n roll lifestyles for the video for their new song "She Always Gets Her Way (All The Same)", reports Allison Stubblebine of Billboard. Check out the clip below.

The visuals enlist a choppy animation style to depict a coke fueled, drama-filled narrative in which the frontman finds trouble with the fact that his significant other enjoys a similar lifestyle to him.

Vocalist John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union, The Scream), had plenty to say about the inspiration behind the track, explaining, "In lieu of some of the psychotic and crazy women that I somehow managed to find and get involved with, writing the lyrics for this was quite easy! I've kinda realized that I'm 'that guy' that could walk into a nudist colony in a full-length fur coat and ski mask, and I would be the one that left with mosquito bites! That's my life with women, well in the past anyway... hopefully!"