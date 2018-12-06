THE DEAD DAISIES - Turning Up The Heat In Europe One More Time; Video Recap

As the air starts to turn cold across Europe and UK, The Dead Daisies Winterland Tour moves in at full pace across Holland, Belgium and France before making a brief return to the UK for Planet Rockstock, another winter festival that the band have headlined this year.

They continue to play new places across the globe while more and more people are discovering the band for the first time and increasing the ever expanding fanbase. DaisyLand and full show performances have been packed out with many happy fans leaving the shows proudly wearing their new Winterland tour t-shirts. As this adventure across Europe continues, Marco (Mendoza, bassist) Deen (Castronovo, drummer) and Doug (Aldrich, guitarist) go exploring Eindhoven while Marco continues to be the selfie king with as many unsuspecting members of the public he can convince to be photographed with him, meanwhile Deen talks goats!

In other news, Deen Castronovo will be back with round 2 of #TalkToDeen this Sunday, December 9th at 7:30PM CEST.

Last week we found out who his drum idols are, his favourite venue he's ever played, what music helps him unwind, and so much more. To submit your questions this week, just post them to Twitter and use the hashtag #TalkToDeen Tune in live to hear Deeno's answers!

The Dead Daisies' remaining 2018 tour dates are listed below:

December

7 - Marseille, France - Le Moulin

8 - Fontaneto, Italy - D’Agogna Phenomenon

10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver Club

11 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

13 - Graz, Austria - PPC

15 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall

16 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp