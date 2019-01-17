THE DEAD DAISIES - Welcome To Daisyland Horror TV Series To Exclusively Feature Band's Music; Video Trailer Streaming

For those that claim rock music is a fading trend, Spitfire Music has teamed up with BlackBoxTV to develop a new horror anthology series, Welcome To Daisyland. Spitfire Music have enlisted the Australian-American musical collective, The Dead Daisies, to provide the soundtrack for the series, furthering their stance that rock music is alive and thriving.

Welcome To Daisyland is scheduled to premiere this Valentine's Day (February 14th). Directed by award-winning film maker Tony E. Valenzuela (Silverwood, Harper's Globe) and starring Pepi Sonuga (Ash Vs The Evil Dead), the first official trailer for the series can be seen below.

"In 2018, content is king," states the band's manager and series Executive Producer David Edwards (Rock Star INXS). "I'm tired of hearing the same Top 40 music in the background of every film and kept thinking, 'This scene would be so much better with a heavy rock track', so we made it happen." On deciding to go with a horror series, Edwards added, "Horror and rock go hand in hand. Alice Cooper started combining the two back in the 70's with his crazy theatricsand it's a genre we love."

The Welcome To Daisyland soundtrack features music from The Dead Daisies latest album released via Spitfire Music in April 2018 and includes the tracks "Dead And Gone", "Judgement Day" and title track, "Burn It Down".

In conjunction with the premiere of Welcome To Daisyland, The Dead Daisies will be releasing a special acoustic version of the show's theme song, "Dead And Gone", on February 14th across all digital platforms.

Burn It Down is a muscular tour-de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Burn It Down will do just that: burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing - a perfect sound for an equally spirited show! Listen to the Welcome To Daisyland official Spotify playlist here.

Don't forget to tune in for the first episode on February 14th at BlackBoxTV's YouTube channel here.