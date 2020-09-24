THE DEVIL'S TRADE Share Performance Video For "Dead Sister"

Dark folk project, The Devil's Trade, has released a live video for the highly emotional track, "Dead Sister". The song is taken from TDT's debut album, The Call Of The Iron Peak, which is out now. The video was recorded during the very special album release show in Budapest last month.

The Devil's Trade comments: "After a seven months long hiatus in playing live, especially in these times of uncertainty and resignation, stepping on a stage was such a moving experience! I know I am among the luckiest musicians to have the chance to do what I love the most and can't give enough thanks the people who made this possible. The venue Dürer Kert is one of the last independent underground facilities in Hungary that is home for so many musicians and music lovers since 2008. It is now the next victim of the greed of our government. Not only do we have all these beautiful memories of the concerts of the bands we admire or our own shows but a few hundred bands had their rehearsal places and studios here. Both of the last two The Devil's Trade albums were recorded here. This place was a shelter for us but we have to move out and the venue has a hopeless future too. The release show of 'The Call Of The Iron Peak' was the last one for me there."

The Call Of The Iron Peak can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"The Iron Peak"

"Dead Sister"

"III"

"No Arrival"

"Expelling Of The Crafty Ape"

"IIIIIIIIIIII"

"Három Árva"

"Eyes In The Fire"

"IIIIII"

"Dreams From The Rot"

"The Call Of The Iron Peak"

