THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Drop Cover Of JULIEN BAKER’s “Sour Breath”

Rise Records and The Devil Wears Prada have released the band's cover of Julien Baker's "Sour Breath" at all DSPs. Listen to the track via one of the outlets at this location.

"We were most flattered when Julien mentioned covering our songs way back when," singer Mike Hranica said. "With that, we thought it would be interesting to cover one of hers. I suppose it sort of explains itself."

The band will be touring in late summer. Find the band’s tour schedule here.