THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Release Official Music Video For "The Thread"

September 25, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal the devil wears prada

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Release Official Music Video For "The Thread"

The Devil Wears Prada have released a Max Moore-directed music video for "The Thread", featured on the band's latest album, The Act (Solid State Records). Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Switchblade”
“Lines Of Your Hands”
“Chemical”
“Wave Of Youth”
“Please Say No”
“The Thread”
“Numb”
“Isn’t It Strange”
“Diamond Lost”
“As Kids”
“Even Though”
“Spiderhead”

“The Thread” video:

“Chemical” video:

“Please Say No” lyric video:

"Lines Of Your Hands":



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews