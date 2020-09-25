THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Release Official Music Video For "The Thread"

The Devil Wears Prada have released a Max Moore-directed music video for "The Thread", featured on the band's latest album, The Act (Solid State Records). Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Switchblade”

“Lines Of Your Hands”

“Chemical”

“Wave Of Youth”

“Please Say No”

“The Thread”

“Numb”

“Isn’t It Strange”

“Diamond Lost”

“As Kids”

“Even Though”

“Spiderhead”

“The Thread” video:

“Chemical” video:

“Please Say No” lyric video:

"Lines Of Your Hands":