THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Release Official Music Video For "The Thread"
September 25, 2020, an hour ago
The Devil Wears Prada have released a Max Moore-directed music video for "The Thread", featured on the band's latest album, The Act (Solid State Records). Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Switchblade”
“Lines Of Your Hands”
“Chemical”
“Wave Of Youth”
“Please Say No”
“The Thread”
“Numb”
“Isn’t It Strange”
“Diamond Lost”
“As Kids”
“Even Though”
“Spiderhead”
“The Thread” video:
“Chemical” video:
“Please Say No” lyric video:
"Lines Of Your Hands":