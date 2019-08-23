THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Returns With The Act In October; New Song Streaming

The Devil Wears Prada will drop their new album The Act on October 11th via Solid State Records. Check out the brand-new song "Lines of Your Hands" below.

The Devil Wears Prada consistently choose to both challenge themselves and the world around them. The group—Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Andy Trick [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums]—bend and break all boundaries on their seventh full-length and debut for Solid State Records, The Act. Pulling plain-spoken poetry through distorted discord and dissonance, the six-piece deliver a dynamic and definitive statement.

"'Lines of Your Hands' is a love song that includes a written dialogue we got our pal Sierra to sing on," says Hranica. "She totally nailed it and it certainly enhances the song's storyline and thematic nature. Sonically, we feel that 'LOYH' checks the right boxes for first single released from this album. What is upcoming really moves away from where Prada has been the last 10 years."

Regarding the album, Hranica furthers, "The Act is our seventh full-length and the most detailed effort of our career. The process was scrupulous in every facet. Jon, who's played keyboard with the band for the last seven or eight years, produced the album; which is a decision that's insurmountably snowballed over the past few releases. There is no common theme surrounding every song on the record, although there are notions that inhale and exhale through the LP's timeline."

"This just feels very make it, or break it for us," says Hranica. "All bets are in on The Act. We tried to make something outside of the norm for rock, metalcore, or heavy music. We often hear commentary that 'rock is dead' now; I don't think it has to be that way though. Look at the corners pop and hip-hop turn. Artists just need to reinvent themselves and make something creative and inventive again. Reinvention is what we're driving towards."

The Devil Wears Prada will also embark on a headline tour this fall in support of The Act. Norma Jean and Gideon will also appear.

Tracklisting:

“Switchblade”

“Lines Of Your Hands”

“Chemical”

“Wave Of Youth”

“Please Say No”

“The Thread”

“Numb”

“Isn’t It Strange”

“Diamond Lost”

“As Kids”

“Even Though”

“Spiderhead”

"Lines Of Your Hands":