THE DOGS D'AMOUR Drummer BAM ROSS Joins THE QUIREBOYS For US And Australian Legs Of World Tour

Legendary drummer Bam Ross of Dogs D’Amour fame has joined The Quireboys for the US and Australian legs of their Amazing Disgrace World Tour. We can think of no better man to have on the sticks while the lads visit some iconic locations including Hollywood, Las Vegas, New York, Salt Lake City, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Due to public demand, further dates have been added to the extensive US tour, with the band now stopping in Merriam Kansas, Corpus Christi Texas, Jefferson New Orleans Louisiana, W Dundee Illinois and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

In addition, VIP Meet and Greets are now available which will give unprecedented access to the band during soundcheck. The package also includes a souvenir laminate, signed poster and photo opportunities. These are available to order here.

Tour dates:

February

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Florida

14 - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

15 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

16 - The Parish @ House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

20 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

21 - Marrickville, Australia - Factory Theatre

22 - St Kilda, Australia - Prince Bandroom

23 - Newstead, Australia - The Triffid

March

5 - Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

6 - Liquid Joes - Salt Lake City, UT

7 - The Venue - Denver, CO

8 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

11 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

12 - Rich's Billiards - Corpus Christi, TX

13 - Your Mom's Place - Oklahoma City, OK

14 - The Rail Club - Ft Worth, TX

15 - Southport Hall - Jefferson, LA

17 - Diamond Music Hall - St Peters, MO

18 - Rochaus - W Dundee, IL

19 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

20 - Peecox - Erlanger, KY

21 - The Odeon Concert Hall - Cleveland, OH

22 - Hard Rock Café - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

27 - Debonair Music Hall - eaneck, NJ

28 - Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA