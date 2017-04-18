THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM Mastermind LEIF EDLING Shows Off His Gear; Video

April 18, 2017, 26 minutes ago

In the new video below, Leif Edling (The Doomsday Kingdom, Candlemass, Avatarium) gives a run through of his current gear:

The Doomsday Kingdom released their self-titled debut album on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. With this first studio masterpiece, including eight epic doom metal tracks and a pinch of NWOBHM, Leif Edling and his bringers of darkness invoke the spirits of the catacombs and prove that doom has never been so alive.

The Doomsday Kingdom tracklisting:

“Silent Kingdom”
“Never Machine”
“A Spoonful Of Darkness”
“See You Tomorrow”
“The Sceptre”
“Hand Of Hell”
“The Silence”
“The God Particle”

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

“Hand Of Hell” lyric video:

“A Spoonful Of Darkness” lyric video:

“The Sceptre” lyric video:

