THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM Mastermind LEIF EDLING Shows Off His Gear; Video
April 18, 2017, 26 minutes ago
In the new video below, Leif Edling (The Doomsday Kingdom, Candlemass, Avatarium) gives a run through of his current gear:
The Doomsday Kingdom released their self-titled debut album on March 31st via Nuclear Blast. With this first studio masterpiece, including eight epic doom metal tracks and a pinch of NWOBHM, Leif Edling and his bringers of darkness invoke the spirits of the catacombs and prove that doom has never been so alive.
The Doomsday Kingdom tracklisting:
“Silent Kingdom”
“Never Machine”
“A Spoonful Of Darkness”
“See You Tomorrow”
“The Sceptre”
“Hand Of Hell”
“The Silence”
“The God Particle”
Track-by-track Part 1:
Track-by-track Part 2:
“Hand Of Hell” lyric video:
“A Spoonful Of Darkness” lyric video:
“The Sceptre” lyric video: