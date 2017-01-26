THE EDGE OF PARADISE Reveal Artwork, Announce Release Date For New Album; Video Trailer Posted

California-based rockers The Edge Of Paradise have revealed the artwork for their forthcoming album, Alive, which will be released on March 10th. Alive is produced by Chuck Johnson (Korn, Slipknot), mixed by Jay Ruston, Michael Wagener and Mike Plotnikoff. The band has issued the following statement:

"We were so fortunate to work with amazing, powerhouse people on this CD, and are confident that the outcome is the most exciting Edge Of Paradise musical experience yet! We present to you the more heavier/ industrial side of Paradise, while still maintaining the dynamic and melodic sound of the band! We put everything into this music and are so excited to share this new chapter with you!". 

 The album will be available for pre-order on the release of the first single and title track, out February 3rd followed by the music video on February 10th! 

Check out the trailer for the "Alive" video below. For information and updates on Edge Of Paradise go to this location.

