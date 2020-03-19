THE END A.D. Announce New Bassist, New EP In The Works

Philadelphia’s female-fronted metal / hardcore / punk band The End A.D. has announced their new bassist, Jim Weiss. Furthermore the band is working on their new EP.

“We have some amazing news.. The End A.D. would like to welcome Jim Weiss to our band as the new bassist. Jim is an absolute beast on stage! And in the practice room he makes our walls shake as he is one of the heaviest bass players we ever played with. Jim is coming to us from one of the sickest bands in Philly, Wolves Attack, who are crazy as fuck."

"The timing of Jim joining The End A.D. couldn’t have been better as we are just starting to write songs for our new EP and we can’t wait to see, feel and hear what the four of us will create."

"With that being said, it definitely wasn’t easy to fill the shoes of Steve Rodgers who set the bar high. Steve came in and saved the day as we needed a bass player back in February of 2018 and learned our whole set in one week, so we could play a show in Queens, NY with The Cro-Mags. A few months later Steve became a full-time member and totally kicked ass on our next three releases: Sermon Of Violence, The Smell Of Despair, and Badlands."

"Steve killed on bass for The End A.D. but actually is a great guitarist and is still a full time member of the great Philly punk band The Prisoners. We wish Steve the best and Steve’s last show with us will be our April 17th show with Total Fucking Destruction at AstroMonster Records, right outside of Philly Yo! Can’t wait to see where our future takes us. Please give Jim Weiss a warm welcome."

The End A.D. released their latest full length album, Badlands, on November 29th 2019 via Fastball Music. Watch the video for the first single, “Why Won’t You Die”:

For further details, visit The End A.D. on Facebook.