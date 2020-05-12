The Event Safety Alliance Releases Recommendations For When Concert Halls Reopen

Non-profit organization the Event Safety Alliance has published a reopening guide when concert venues reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recommended guidelines include:

-Hand-washing every hour, as well as after sneezing, mopping, smoking, eating, drinking and other select activities.

-Required masks.

-Sanitizing door handles, sink faucets, soap dispensers, elevator buttons, phones, water fountains, vending machines, trash bins and computers, among many other things.

-Stagger lines into venues so patrons don't have to cluster in lines.

-Temperature screening for every customer.

-Clear protective shields for will-call and box-office windows.

-Employers must provide paid sick leave. When employees can't stay six feet away from others, they should form work teams "in which people routinely work together, but they keep their distance from everyone else."

-Educate fans "in a word, everywhere," including mobile apps, ticket-selling sites and social media.

Vice President of the Event Safety Alliance, Steven A. Adelman states:

“The Event Safety Alliance Reopening Guide is a collective work by event industry professionals to help our peers who are planning to reopen during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. This document contains no “best practices” that apply everywhere – coronavirus creates different challenges depending on countless factors, including the size of the event, its geographic location, the physical space, and the anticipated attendees, to name just a few. Instead, in the order one would plan an event, we have identified reasonably foreseeable health risks and suggested options to mitigate them.

“Because this is intended to be used by event professionals, we have tried to strike a balance between a simple checklist and an exhaustive consideration of all options. Our goal is to provide enough information so each user can make reasonable choices under their own circumstances.

"Some of this guidance is scalable, meaning it can be applied equally to events of any size. Where we had to choose, we focused on the circumstances of smaller, local events that we anticipate will reopen first. Consequently, this Reopening Guide emphasizes things people can do rather than things they can buy, since money is likely to be especially tight for smaller events and venues that have been closed and may only partially reopen. Our intention is to follow this initial release with guidance more applicable to tours and larger events, which face additional challenges that will keep them closed longer.”