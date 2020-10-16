THE FLOWER KINGS Launch Music Video For New Single "Morning News"

On October 30, progressive rockers The Flower Kings will release their new double album, Islands, via InsideOutMusic, just a year after the group’s much celebrated Waiting For Miracles.

Today they launch a new video for the third single from the album, "Morning News", and you can watch it below.

Roine Stolt comments: “When the world shut down - all shows at risk, or cancelled, we found a way out of the pandemonium & panic by doing what we do best. Write music and record it! There was already so many great songs & ideas in stock that just needed work and some love & perfecting. The plan was to write and record a very 'intuitive & inclusive' album where we could be free to do any style to fit in a multicolour tapestry. 'Morning News' was an acoustic piece that was a natural choice - sort of a simple McCartney style acoustic song - that needed little or no wall of sounds. The song is about a beautiful end, realization and acceptance of our own mortality."

The 92-minutes long Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

Islands will be available as massive Limited 3LP & 2CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve; as Limited Edition 2CD Digipak and Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Strictly limited coloured vinyl editions are available from these outlets:

* 100x orange

* 200x creamy white

- insideoutshop.de

* 200x transparent light blue

- justforkicks.de

Tracklisting:

Disc One

"Racing With Blinders On"

"From The Ground"

"Black Swan"

"Morning News"

"Broken"

"Goodbye Outrage"

"Journeyman"

"Tangerine"

"Solaris"

"Heart Of The Valley"

"Man In A Two Peace Suit"

Disc Two

"All I Need Is Love"

"A New Species"

"Northern Lights"

"Hidden Angles"

"Serpentine"

"Looking For Answers"

"Telescope"

"Fool’s Gold"

"Between Hope & Fear"

"Islands"

"From The Ground" visualizer:

"Broken" lyric video:

Lineup:

Roine Stolt - Vocal, Ukulele, Guitars, Additional Keyboards

Hasse Fröberg - Vocal & Acoustic Guitar

Jonas Reingold - Bass, Acoustic Guitar

Zach Kamins - Pianos, Organ, Synthesizers, Mellotron, Orchestrations

Mirko DeMaio - Drums, Percussion

Guest: Rob Townsend - Soprano Saxophone

(Photo - Lilian Forsberg)